Shawn Mendes Slays His Performance Of ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ At AMAs

Shawn Mendes took the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards for a magnificent performance of ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.’ Watch his spot-on performance right here.

Shawn Mendes, 19, certainly knows how to absolutely kill it in his live shows. While at the AMAs, Shawn delivered a show-stopping performance of “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” that brought the audience to their feet. It’s always nice to get a chance to see the catchy song everyone has stuck in their head performed in front of an actual audience. A consummate performer, Shawn brought the heat in a big way, and his fans were absolutely eating it up with a spoon. Check out the entire video of his electric rendition of “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater below. Trust us, you’re going to want to watch this on repeat, over and over again.

In addition to bringing down the house at the AMAs, Shawn was nominated for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, which he won. Before 2017’s AMAs, Shawn has won a whopping total of seven American Music Awards over the last few years. Speaking of which, at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards, Shawn had the entire Wembley Arena singing along with him as he performed “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” It’s official: This song will never, ever get old. Now that Shawn has won an American Music Award, we’ll be singing along to it now more than ever.

In addition to his rocking performance at the MTV EMAs, the 19-year-old was spotted playing some serious tonsil hockey with Hailey Baldwin, 20, as the two French kissed all night. There was certainly nothing holding them back! Check out the hottest hunks of MTV EMAs’ red carpet.

