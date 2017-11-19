26 Sexiest AMAs Dresses Of All-Time: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez & More

It’s that time of the year again: AMAs time! Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and more have stunned on the AMAs red carpet in so many incredible dresses and outfits. These are the looks that totally took our breath away!

Your favorite starlets are always bringing their fashion A-game to the American Music Awards. Over the years, we’ve seen some very sexy looks on the AMAs red carpet. Some of these outfits we’re still obsessing over. Selena Gomez, 25, is set to perform for the first time in over a year at the AMAs, and she’s an AMAs favorite. She sizzled in a backless red dress at the 2015 ceremony. Talk about a red hot look!

Kylie Jenner, 20, turned up the heat in a bondage black dress with cutouts at the 2015 AMAs. The year before, she rocked a softer yet still very sexy look in a burgundy dress with a plunging neckline. Her big sister Kendall Jenner, 22, also slayed in a sheer, slitted black-and-white gown on the 2014 red carpet. Kendall’s BFF Gigi Hadid, 22, stunned in a white crop top and skirt at the 2015 AMAs. The outfit put her toned abs and cleavage on full display. So gorg, Gigi!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, hosted the 2015 American Music Awards and wowed us all in a number of sexy looks. From her sizzling blue dress with tons of slits to her super hot gold gown during the show, JLo is definitely the queen of AMAs fashion! Chrissy Teigen, 31, left little to the imagination in a black gown with an insanely high slit at the 2016 show. The gown was one of Chrissy’s sexiest ever. Unfortunately, the slit was so high that Chrissy accidentally flashed her crotch! But she handled it like a total pro. Take a look at the rest of the sexiest American Music Awards dresses in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has worn the sexiest AMAs dress ever? Let us know!