Selena Gomez Rocks Sexy Slip Dress During AMAs Performance & Looks Hotter Than Ever

Selena Gomez, 25, BROUGHT it while performing her latest single “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. But while her voice sounded amazing and her moves were on point, it’s her outfit that REALLY impressed us. The singer slayed in a tiny white slip dress complete with sneakers, and we simply could not get enough. Talk about an epic ensemble to mark her return to the stage in over a year! Click here to see hottest guys on the AMAs red carpet.

Selena’s outfit was especially fabulous because it perfectly echoed her new song. And while simple, we couldn’t have thought of a more fitting look for this performance. Her white dress, which looked more like a nightgown than anything else, featured lace at the hem and along the neckline, and she looked both beautiful and angelic all at once. At the same time, however, the singer gave off messy vibes, as her hair was wet and she had blood on her body. This only made her bright silky dress stand out even more!

It’s no surprise Selena made sure she looked amazing tonight. After all, it was her first live performance since her harrowing kidney transplant earlier this year. Fans may remember that last year, Sel won the AMA for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and her emotional acceptance speech totally melted our hearts. “In 2014, this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically 100 percent honest with you,” she began her speech, referencing her heart-wrenching AMAs performance of “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

She continued at the time, “I think it’s safe to say that a lot of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not, and I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken. And I kept it together and I swore I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.” The star added, choking back tears. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. If you are broken, you don’t have to stay broken.” What a moment! And we love how Selena made TONIGHT a special moment too by rocking such a memorable look!

