Selena Gomez Covers Herself In Blood For Epic Performance Of ‘Wolves’ At AMAs

Justin Bieber must be so proud of Selena Gomez, as she nailed her performance of ‘Wolves’ at the 45th annual AMAs on Nov. 19 — her first performance since undergoing kidney transplant surgery.

Selena Gomez, 25, rehearsed like crazy for her Nov. 19 American Music Awards performance and it certainly showed, as she pretty much stole the show with the world television debut of her brand new single, “Wolves”. Selena started her performance sprawled out in front of a car, covered in blood. We’re assuming she “died” or something and then quickly came back to life to dance with a number of backup dancers in a spooky forest-like setting. And Selena was also wearing a sexy slip dress throughout her performance — it was beyond epic!

Before the show, we learned Justin Bieber was showering Selena with TLC to help her prepare for her performance. “Selena has been rehearsing like crazy, but she’s still dealing with a lot of nerves ahead of the American Music Awards. Justin’s been amazing… he’s giving her so much support, telling her how great she’s going to do. He’s been pumping her up, saying exactly what she needs to hear,” a source close to the singer previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin hates seeing Selena stress out. She’s been so busy getting ready for the AMAs, she doesn’t have as much time to take care of herself. Justin worries that she doesn’t eat enough, so the other day when she was in rehearsals, he had her favorite deli in Beverly Hills deliver some soup. It was incredibly thoughtful — you can see why Selena’s fallen for him again.” Isn’t that adorable? His support certainly paid off!

Other stars who performed at the American Music Awards included Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and more! Which performance was your favorite?

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Selena Gomez’s American Music Awards performance? Tell us how you feel below!