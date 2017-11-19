Selena Gomez’s Blonde Hair Makeover: Stuns In Epic Comeback At AMAs

Selena Gomez made a triumphant return to the spotlight on November 19, as she walked the American Music Awards red carpet looking AMAZING with a BLONDE HAIR MAKEOVER! What?!

Flawless! Selena Gomez, 25, hit up the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19, and she looked literally flawless. She showed up with a BLONDE BOB. We have been waiting so long for this moment! The show was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Selena was picture perfect for the occasion. She looked so stunning with her blonde hair makeover — her bob had tons of texture and was so sexy.

Her hair was done by Marissa Marino and her gorgeous makeup was done by Hung Vanngo. She stunned on the carpet in a black leather mini dress by Coach! SO SEXY! Selena is performing at the show and we can’t WAIT to hear it!

She teased it on her Instagram, writing on November 15, “My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday.” Selena’s comeback comes after some scary and debilitating health issues. Selena opened up to fans in mid-September, when she told them:

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Selena is back and better than ever! We LOVE her blonde!

