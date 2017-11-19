Russell Simmons Accused Of Sex Assault By Model, 17, As Brett Ratner Allegedly Watched

Music producer Russell Simmons has shockingly been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a model when she was just 17-years-old. Find out all the disturbing details of the terrible incident here.

Russell Simmons, 60, who co-founded the hip hop music label, Def Jam Recordings, has been accused of allegedly forcing himself onto a model when she was only 17-years-old while film producer, Brett Ratner, 48, allegedly watched and did nothing. Keri Claussen Khalighi, now 43, said that the alleged situation took place in 1991 at Russell’s apartment in New York City, according to the Los Angeles Times. She explained that she met both Russell and Brett at a casting call and later joined them for dinner one night before heading back to Russell’s apartment to watch a music video they had been working on. It was during this time that she alleges Russell started to make “aggressive sexual advances” on her, including taking off her clothes while Brett allegedly did nothing. See other celebrities that have allegedly been sexually assaulted here.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Keri told the outlet. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.” She went on to claim that he allegedly forced sex on her and after she “fought it wildly” she eventually gave in and performed oral sex on him. She also said that he allegedly quickly penetrated her later on when she was trying to shower alone. Both Russell and Brett have denied the allegations. “Everything that occurred between Keri and me occurred with her full consent and participation,” Russell said in a statement posted on Twitter. Brett’s attorney has stated that he doesn’t recollect any incident where she asked for his help, but he’s also recently been accused of alleged sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Olivia Munn.

This recent accusation comes in the midst of a series of sexual accusations from many people in the entertainment industry.

Statement of Russell Simmons in Response to LA Times Article.

