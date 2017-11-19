‘RHOA’ Recap: NeNe Fears Husband Gregg May Die As He’s Rushed Into Surgery

After Gregg was unexpectedly admitted to the hospital during the Nov. 19 episode of ‘RHOA’, NeNe Leakes was left home alone to fend for herself. Will Gregg be okay? Read our recap to find out!

“For the last couple days, [Gregg]’s been like, ‘I just don’t feel good. I just don’t feel good.’ But this time he was like crying almost — in tears, [saying], ‘I don’t feel good.’ And I was like, ‘OK, do you want to go to the doctor or do you want to go to the hospital?’ He was like, ‘I want to go to the hospital,'” NeNe told Cynthia during the Nov. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe further explained that Gregg checked himself into the hospital after feeling chest pains and numbness. Apparently, Gregg’s dad had heart issues, so he wanted to make sure he didn’t have the same issues. The doctors even suggested having Gregg go through a minor surgery. NeNe seemed okay with it until she was on her way to the hospital the following day and Gregg called her to tell her he was being taken into surgery earlier than expected. She was in tears, thinking that could be the last time she ever talks to Gregg… ever again. Scary, right?

Anyway, we won’t know the outcome of Gregg’s surgery until next week, so we’ll just go through everything else that happened this week. Porsha got into a huge fight with her sister after they started talking about opening a salon together. Porsha said she wanted a huge chunk of the profits, but her sister didn’t think Porsha was appreciating her. She pretty much wanted a bigger slice of the pie, and understandably so, since she’d be doing more of the work. Porsha, on the other hand, only talked about stopping in from time to time.

Elsehwere, Cynthia went on a date with a really hot guy. And while she had talked about wanting to have fun with dating men casually post-divorce, she later admitted to Kenya that she could definitely see herself dating this man. Kenya, however, told her not to move too fast… which Cynthia found amusing because Kenya got married after only a couple months of dating her now husband.

Lastly, Shereé turned her Chateau into a disco palace for her mom’s 70th birthday party, but it wasn’t an easy task. In fact, the dance floor was pulled out from under her when her party planner quit just hours before the party. LOL. Fortunately, the party still ran smoothly, but Sheree was piiiiiiiissed!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Tell us below!