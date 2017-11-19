Pink Defies Death In AMAs Performance Of ‘Beautiful Trauma’ That’d Make Cirque Du Soleil Jealous

The AMAs is officially tinkled PINK! The 2017 show was graced with not one, but two incredible performances by the pop icon, and she literally brought the house down with her solo act!

If anyone is trying to compete with Pink in pop music, they might as well just take a seat right now. Not worth the trouble. After pulling off a powerhouse duet with equally as amazing Kelly Clarkson to open the AMAs, Pink went on to wow the crowd with a death-defying performance of “Beautiful Trauma” that had Pink dangling from a wire off the side of a hotel. Not only did Pink slay her vocal performance, she was doing acrobatics that you’d expect Cirque du Soleil to pull off. Seriously, this is an AMAs moment you do not want to miss. Check out the insane, vertigo-enducing performance below that will take your breath away.

This caps off a year of incredible showings by Pink at award shows. Earlier this fall, she showed off her pipes at the CMAs and got a standing O for her performance of “Barbies.” And, of course, who could forget when she was awarded the coveted Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs? Along with a powerhouse performance of her first single off her latest album Beautiful Trauma, “What About Us,” she also performed a medley of her decades of hits that just brought the house DOWN.

And yet, it might be the opening performance Pink had with Kelly Clarkson at the AMAs tonight that will be the highlight for the pair this year. In a tribute honoring first responders who were crucial this year between assisting in shootings, hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters that hit the country this year, the pair sang “Everybody Hurts.”

HollywoodLifers, which Pink performance was your fave this year?