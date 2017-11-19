Pink Brings Back Her Signature Pink Hair With Stunning, Strapless Gown At AMAs

Throwback Sunday! Pink stepped out at the AMAs on Nov. 19 with her signature pink hair! The singer even rocked a strapless, pink dress with layered tule!

Pink is pink! The singer, 38, stunned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards with pink hair and a pink gown. The Grammy-award winning star brought back her colorful hair, which she originally debuted in 1999. however, this time, instead of vibrant fuchsia, she donned pale pink locks. Her strapless dress had sporadic, colorful butterflies throughout, with multiple, layered tules. Pink brought her handsome hubby, Carey Hart, 42, who looked dapper in a black suit. See Pink’s full look below!

It’s a big night for Pink, as she is set to open the show with Kelly Clarkson, 35. The pair will join forces for the first time ever and they will also perform their own solo hits. Pink took to Instagram during rehearsals, where she admitted that she was panicking before she hung off the side of an LA hotel as part of her AMAs performance! Pink was lifted several stories up in the air from the side of the 34-floor JW Marriott hotel in downtown L.A during her rehearsal on Friday, November 17. In a video on her Instagram, she confessed that she was nervous before she began rehearsing the stunt. And, Pink wasn’t the only one who was scared before she opened the AMAs!

Kelly Clarkson admitted that she was nervous to sing with Pink during a red carpet interview before the show. She and Pink even went back and forth on Twitter sharing playful messages about their performances. “Gonna play it super cool whilst singing with @Pink this Sunday at the #AMAs ….but know on the inside I will be freaking the &$@! out,” Kelly wrote before calling Pink “one of the greatest vocalists of our generation.” And, Pink replied: “You’re joking! I am humbly prepared to be outsung:) I adore you and I cannot wait”.

Other stars taking the stage tonight include, Selena Gomez, who returns to the AMAs stage for the first time since her lifesaving kidney transplant, which she underwent in the summer; Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, BTS, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato; [Collaborators] Alessia Cara andZedd performing “Stay”, Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt performing “Let Me Go”, Imagine Dragons with Khalid. And, be sure to keep up with the many awards that will be handed out tonight — Check out Bruno Mars and the rest of music’s biggest names who are nominated, right here!

