Olivia Munn Shows Off Her Bra & Underwear In Sheer Gown On Red Carpet

So chic! Olivia Munn oozed sophistication while hitting the red carpet at the ‘Night Of Too Many Stars’ benefit event on Nov. 18, opting for a racy dress which revealed her undergarments. She dropped jaws while making an appearance for a great cause!

Olivia Munn, 37, always brings her A-game! She commanded the red carpet from the moment she arrived in style to The Theater in Madison Square Garden for HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars, a fundraiser which aids people with autism and provide them with the tools to live a fuller life. The actress opted for a jaw-dropping dress for the special occasion, featuring a sheer fabric which draped down to the floor. Olivia’s matching bra and high waist underwear was exposed in the chic number and fans were living for her fierce fashion choice. She couldn’t have looked more confident while posing for the cameras, showing off her glowing makeup, loose waves and dainty accessories! See pics of all the stars slaying in sheer ensembles, here.

Even though she looks picture perfect, Olivia revealed she had a rough time getting ready for the benefit soiree! “Blow dryer blew a fuse in the hotel room and everything went pitch black, dress was MIA until it showed up in a hotel room storage closet and a contact lens just fell out,” the starlet shared with her Twitter followers shortly before the event. “BUT I’m racing to the venue and will see you guys live on @HBO in 30 minutes!” Olivia was a total trooper, living it up to the fullest while laughing and taking pics with actor Will Forte on the red carpet. Several of the biggest stars showed up for the good cause, including newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander.

The stars were having a blast while attending the highly anticipated event, especially thanks to the wit of host Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert. As expected, Jon made sure to focus on the efforts of the HBO-televised event raising money for NEXT for AUTISM. “Tonight is about unity,” he said. “It’s about putting our petty differences aside and rallying around an important cause. Not as left and right. Not as blue and red. But as one people, just now finding out that Puerto Ricans are Americans.”

