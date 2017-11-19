NYC Scaffolding Collapses In SoHo Trapping 1 & Injuring Several — Watch Wild Video

So scary! High winds caused scaffolding to collapse on the busy streets of SoHo on Nov. 19, leaving several injured and at least one trapped. You have to see the video taken right after the frightening accident!

Chaos erupted at the intersection of Broadway and Prince Streets in the trendy SoHo neighborhood in lower Manhattan on Nov. 19, when scaffolding collapsed on a busy sidewalk, officials claimed. At least five people were injured when the scary accident took place around 11:30 a.m., shortly after high winds caused the dangerous scene. Locals jumped in to help after witnessing large chunks of metal, wood, and other building materials fall toward the ground. The five victims reported were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with minor injuries, the NYPD revealed to Fox News. One person was trapped, but luckily they were able to be freed. See pics of the accident, here.

The high winds blew the sidewalk shed off onto the street, FDNY Chief Brian Shovlin said. This development came shortly after the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 with winds expected at 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph! One local named Will Alston, 30, witnessed the accident while working from the clothing store Artists & Fleas right across the street. “It was windy but that scaffolding has always been shaking,” he said. “I saw the scaffolding fall and ran outside. There was a lady, she was in pretty bad shape. I went out and helped get poles off her.”

Thank goodness no one endured any life-threatening injuries. However, the collapse did cause authorities to shut down Broadway from Houston to Spring Street. Several people took to Twitter with pictures of the accident, which showed how frightening the scene truly was. “Everybody help,” one woman yelled in a video shared by an eyewitness. Many were screaming and dropping everything to lift up debris as a crowd of people gathered to see what was going on. Hopefully everyone injured has a speedy recovery!

NEW: Video shows moments after scaffold collapsed on Broadway and Prince Street in SoHo. pic.twitter.com/OoWelg0PFz — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) November 19, 2017

