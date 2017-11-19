Nick Jonas Turns Up Heat With Sexy Dancers During Hot AMAs Performance

Nick Jonas lit up the stage at the 2017 AMAs with a very sexy performance of his new song ‘Find You.’ This very talented hunk is always making us swoon!

Is anyone else sweating? Nick Jonas, 25, hit up the stage at the American Music Awards for his sexiest performance ever. Nick showed off his sexy dance moves, and then cozied up to his gorgeous female dancers. “Find You” definitely gives off a sexy vibe, and Nick’s first performance of the track was just that. At one point during the performance, Nick leaned back and was totally surrounded by his lady dancers. Whew! Was that hot or what?

During the show, Nick sat next to BFF Demi Lovato, 25. Demi also performed one of her hits at the AMAs. One of Nick’s ex, Selena Gomez, 25, performed at the awards show for the first time in over a year. There’s no bad blood between Nick and Selena. He praised Selena’s strength in an interview on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 after she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer. Aw! He’s the sweetest!

Nick is currently working on his fourth studio album. He’s released two new singles so far — “Remember I Told You” and “Find You.” In addition to music, Nick is keeping busy with his movie roles. He’s starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, and Kevin Hart, 38, in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released on Dec. 20. He also just wrapped filming the 2019 sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking.

