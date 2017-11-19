Niall Horan Seduces The World With His Sexy Performance Of ‘Slow Hands’ At The AMAs

Ooh la la! Niall Horan turned down the lights and perfectly performed his #1 hit, ‘Slow Hands’ at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19. To see the video, click below!

Niall Horan further proved he’s a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, when he nailed a performance of his #1 hit, “Slow Hands” at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19. Dressed in a tight black shirt, black jeans and an oversized fedora, Niall took to the stage with his band to sing under bright red lights. It was sexy. It was smooth. It was everything we ever wanted. And guess what? The audience loved it too, as they were seen on their feet, bobbing their heads, and clapping along to the beat of the song.

Before the show, Niall shared his excitement about being nominated for Best New Artist — an award his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn, won in 2016, and he won this year (before his performance). “Hello lovely people. Backstage here at the Ryman. Really excited about the show tonight. Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone that’s voted for me for Best New Artist at the AMAs. Keep voting — I would love to win it, so yeah. See you there,” he said in a video posted on his Twitter account, followed by the hashtag “NIALLxAMAs”.

Other performers at the American Music Awards included P!nk, Diana Ross, Selena Gomez, BTS, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson. Which one was your favorite? Was it Niall?

