AMAs Hottest Hunks 2017: Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, & More Heat Up The Red Carpet

Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, and more hotties lit up the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards and we can’t look away! Check out some of our favorite hunks here!

It’s time to fan ourselves! Niall Horan, 24, Nick Jonas, 25, Shawn Mendes, 19, and more talented musicians looked their best and turned heads on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. Whether they went for a more casual look or took the formal approach, we can’t deny the hotness that ensued! Niall, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year looked dashing in a blue checkered suit. Nick, who is one of the many awesome performers of the night, went for a classic black leather jacket and pants. Shawn, who scored a nomination in the Favorite Artist-Adult Contemporary category, posed adorably in a black button down shirt under a gray design blazer and black skinny pants. Check out some amazing photos of our favorite hunks on the red carpet here!

Journalist Marc Malkin opted for a classic tuxedo while boy band In Real Life went for similar looks in their own black and white suits. BTS also went for black casual but cool looks with jackets and pants. Legendary singer Smokey Robinson chose to wear a silk navy blue suit with a light blue and white striped tie and Zedd added to the black color theme looking very handsome in his own velvet tuxedo.

Music’s big night also brought out some of the hottest ladies in the industry, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Pink, Hailee Steinfeld, and more. The AMAs is one of the most anticipated music awards shows today due to the amount of A-listers who attend and the unpredictable moments that happen. From incredible duets to wardrobe malfunctions, the AMAs always keeps us entertained!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite hunk at the AMAs? Tell us your opinions here!