AMAs: Linkin Park Dedicates Award To Chester Bennington — Take A Moment To Think Of Him

Linkin Park had the most emotional moment of the night at the AMAs when they dedicated their Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock award to late lead singer Chester Bennington. Watch here.

And award for the most tear-inducing moment of the American Music Awards goes to…Linkin Park. The three members of the legendary rock band were honored to win Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock at the 2017 AMAs on November 19, and acknowledged what everyone else was thinking: Chester Bennington should have been there with them. The band dedicated their award to their late friend and their lead singer, who committed suicide earlier this year. It was so beautiful!

“First of all, thank you so much for all the fans here and all around the world, for supporting the band through thick and thin,” Mike Shinoda told the audience. “We want to dedicate this to [Chester], to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy. And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you’re a fan or artist, I want you to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud.” We’re tearing up again just reading it. What a beautiful tribute to Chester from the ones who loved him so much.

Chester committed suicide in July 2017 to the shock and horror of his longtime bandmates and friends. They were just one week away from going on tour, and had filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke only days earlier. They’ve spoken openly about Chester’s tragic death in the months since, even holding a tribute concert to celebrate his life on October 27. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house at the Hollywood Bowl for “Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor of Chester Bennington.” Their colleagues and admirers, like Blink-182 (who they were supposed to tour with before Chester’s death) and Alanis Morissette, helped them sing their biggest hits, like “One Step Closer”, and sang some of their own. So beautiful!

"Take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud." – @linkinpark dedicates their award to late Chester Bennington#AMAs pic.twitter.com/fHh4i8dAJs — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2017

