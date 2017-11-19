Lea Michele Botched Nick Jonas’ Name At The 2017 AMAs & Fans Aren’t Taking It Well

Lea Michele and Chris Hardwick went up to introduce Nick Jonas at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19, and things did not go as planned. Watch the moment everyone’s talking about here.

Now, that was a memorable speech, but not for the reason you might expect. Chris Hardwick, 45, and Lea Michele, 31, took the stage at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California to introduce Nick Jonas, 25, and their intro speech will be remembered forever as the show’s Adele Dazeem moment. While Chris seemed to get Nick’s name right, Lea botched it and called the “Jealous” singer “Chris.” Uh, Lea… who is Chris Jonas? IS THERE ANOTHER JONAS BROTHER WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT? All joking aside, the mistake is totally understandable. She was standing right next to a Chris while introducing Nick, so it’s not that hard to see how she might get the names mixed up. While it was a noticeable flub, Lea quickly recovered and corrected herself. Check out Lea calling Nick “Chris” in the video below.

Fans definitely noticed Lea’s mistake. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow. Wrong name,” Another said, “Never forget the time Lea Michele introduced Nick as Chris Jonas on live television.” We reported earlier how Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, might have an awkward run-in with his ex Hailey Baldwin, 20. However, this intro speech is the real viral sensation of the night. You better watch it now so you’ll know what everyone’s talking about at work.

Speaking of Selena, she previously posted a few BTS videos from her rehearsals for her AMAs performance, and practice must indeed make perfect because her rendition of "Wolves," like this speech, was also a true highlight of the night.

