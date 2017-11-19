Such a beauty! Lea Michele looked stunning at the 2017 American Music Awards in a pink lingerie style dress by J. Mendel with matching Burt’s Bees lipstick. Check out her amazing look here!

Hello, Gorgeous! Lea Michele, 31, looked beautiful as usual at this year’s American Music Awards. The Glee actress confidently walked the red carpet as she wore a fitted and floor length sleeveless pink lingerie style dress by J. Mendel with her long dark hair straightened and parted in the middle giving off a truly elegant vibe. The brunette beauty showed off the matching pink Burt Bee’s lipstick she wore in a post on her Instagram and gushed about her love for the Real Housewives reality series while on the carpet. Lea’s love for preparing for public appearances with her “glam squad” is no secret and we think she looked absolutely radiant this time around! See other amazing red carpet hair and makeup looks from the 2017 AMAs here!

Lea is known for her eye catching fashion, especially at awards shows. She looked equally as amazing at this year’s Country Music Association Awards in a see-through number and this year’s Billboard Music Awards in a sexy black sheer dress. Whether she goes for a bit of a daring look or a classy one, she never fails to disappoint and always chooses something that compliments her features and body type!

In addition to Lea, other beautiful ladies who were part of the evening included Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and more. The AMAs always seem to bring out daring yet fashionable choices and we are so happy to see Lea a part of that once again! Looking good, girl!

