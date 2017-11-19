Lady Gaga Puts On Explosive Performance Of ‘The Cure’ At 2017 AMAs

Yas, Gaga! Mother Monster commanded the American Music Awards with a stunning performance of her hit ‘The Cure,’ dancing her butt off in a sexy sheer bodysuit.

Lady Gaga, 31, is away in Washington, D.C. on her Joanne World Tour, but she wasn’t about to let that stop her from participating in one of the biggest nights in music. Yep, she telecast her performance of “The Cure” at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19 from where she was at the Capital One Arena, and it was simply amazing!

Gaga sang a gorgeous rock-pop arrangement of her hit “The Cure,” beginning the number with a turn at a lit-up piano. She showed off her incredible dance moves, looking fab in a white sheer and lace bodysuit with tons of fringe! Slay.

Gaga’s first performance at the AMAs was in 2009, when fans were treated to a mashup of classics like “Speechless” and “Bad Romance.” She also performed “Million Reasons” at last year’s ceremony, and we’re glad she was able to return this year, too! She’s nominated for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock tonight, and we wish her the best of luck. See photos from Lady Gaga’s Gaga: Five Foot Two documentary here.

Of course, the AMAs are all about the performances. BTS, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt and Bebe Rexha will all be performing tonight, and we can’t wait!

