Kendra Wilkinson Out Of The Hospital After Terrifying Health Scare: The Pain Was ‘So Bad’

Thank goodness – Kendra Wilkinson is all right. The ‘Girls Next Door’ star gave fans quite a scare when she was rushed to the hospital for some severe pain and we have EXCLUSIVE details as to what put her in the emergency room.

“Better today,” Kendra Wilkinson, 32, announced on Twitter on Nov. 19, less than a day after she had to cancel a performance of her Last Vegas show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, due to an unknown medical issue. While the Playboy Playmate didn’t reveal what sent her to the emergency room, she did reassure her fans that she would “be back on stage tonight,” and that she’s going to be okay. “The pains [and] aches were so bad last night,” Kendra said. “Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics [and] pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you.”

So, what exactly happened? “Kendra was feeling sick all day,” a source close to Kendra’s husband, Hank Baskett, 35, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “By the afternoon she started getting griping stomach pains and cramps. It got so bad in the end that she had to go to the hospital. Once there, the cramps intensified even more, and she ended up having to have morphine to try and dull the intense pain.”

“The hospital is running a bunch of tests to find out what’s behind the pain,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. The source also said that it’s a good thing that Kendra is back on her feet and feeling strong enough to resume her role in Sex Tips. “She hates cancelling shows more than anything,” the insider adds.

Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

About to get morphine. Lol 😏 #byebye — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

In fact, she would have performed on Nov. 18 if she could but, the insider says,“there was no way she could take to the stage in that much pain.” Here’s hoping that all goes well for Kendra and the doctors figure out what was behind this health scare (and that it’s nothing bad.)

