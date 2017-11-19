Kelly Clarkson & P!nk Honor First Responders With Touching Joint Opening Performance At AMAs

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk performed together for the first time ever at the AMAs, opening the big show with an emotional tribute to police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

It’s hard to believe that Kelly Clarkson, 35, and P!nk, 38, have never performed together before this moment, because it seemed so natural! The two superstars lit up the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19, getting things started with a heartfelt cover of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.” The women looked absolutely stunning in black gowns (and P!nk rocked the hell out of a leather jacket) as they belted out the ballad. Of course, they received a standing ovation, and more than one audience member was left in tears.

Most importantly, their opening performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA honored police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, disaster relief teams and other first responders. An intense photo montage of hurricanes, floods, fires, and shootings that occurred in the United States this year played behind the women as they performed, and it was definitely a powerful few minutes. See all of the highlights from the 2016 AMAs here.

Obviously, the performances are the aspect of the AMAs that we look forward to the most. Kelly and P!nk will both be performing again later tonight, along with Lady Gaga, BTS, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt, Bebe Rexha and more will all be performing tonight, so be sure to stay tuned!

