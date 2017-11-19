Kelly Clarkson Throws It Back With Unreal ‘Miss Independent’ Performance At The AMAs

Kelly Clarkson IS Miss Independent! Singing the song that kicked off her incredible career, Kelly rocked the AMAs with her medley of new and old hits!

Fresh off her heart-warming opening performance with P!nk, Kelly Clarkson returned to the American Music Awards stage to sing her OG hit “Miss Independent” and her new jam “Love So Soft,” off her new album Meaning of Life and totally blew the roof off the place. The three-time AMA singer had the audience on their feet rocking out to her FIRE performance.

Wearing feathers and sequins, joined by a huge horns section, Kelly kicked off her performance with the song that started it all (as Jesse Tyler Ferguson pointed out) “Miss Independent.” And, damn, that girl wowed the crowd with some of the highest notes we’ve heard from her. Kelly went on to sing her newest hit single “Love So Soft,” which was just as magnificent!

Kelly was joined on the red carpet by her daughter, River Rose, 3, who held her mom’s hand and was totally adorable wearing tiny pig tails and sparkling shoes! On the carpet, Kelly talked about being a working, superstar mom, telling E!, “I think it’s any working mom, any working parent’s struggle. It’s a balancing act. We do our best.” She jokingly added, “I am sure they will end up in therapy.”

Kelly, herself, stunned in a velvet gown on the AMAs carpet! The American Idol alum shared her excitement for the next season of The Voice where she will be a judge alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. “I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. ‘Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them,” she told E! on the red carpet. Kelly obviously has a lot of knowledge about what it takes to win a singing competition, as she was the first crowned winner of American Idol! We would definitely choose Kelly as our coach!

Kelly Clarkson – Miss Independent & Love So Soft (AMAs 2017) – https://t.co/XZ5D9K9Lim — Sarah G. (@KCFCGermany) November 20, 2017

