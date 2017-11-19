Selena Gomez Determined To Keep Romance With Justin Bieber ‘Private’ Ahead Of AMAs

Sorry, Justin Bieber, but when it comes to the 2017 AMAs, Selena Gomez is a solo act. While Sel loves this revived romance, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why it’s important to her that Jelena stays home tonight.

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez’s, 25, romance is heating up, what with her giving him a massive kiss in public, but she wants to keep it professional at the 2017 American Music Awards. “Selena doesn’t want the AMAs to be all about their relationship,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s focused on her performance, and that’s what she wants people to be talking about after the show.”

While the AMAs have a special place in Selena’s heart, the Nov. 19 event is extra special for her. “This is Selena’s first public performance since she canceled her [Revival World Tour] and she feels a lot of pressure to really deliver,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com This is also the first major performance since revealing she underwent a kidney transplant, so it’s no surprise when the insider says that Selena is “dealing with a lot of nerves” ahead of her AMA performance.

Though, it wouldn’t be totally unexpected if Justin and Selena were to show up at the AMAs. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2011 event, so why not re-debut as a couple at the 2017 edition? Selena has been struggling when it comes to keeping this relationship private, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s “swept up in this romance.” That’s why she was spotted kissing Justin at a hockey game, and it’s also why she may decide, at the last minute, to have Biebs tag along to the AMAs.

These crazy lovebirds could do anything at this point. Justin may decide to watch Selena perform “Wolves” publicly for the first time from home – or from Selena’s home. The two are “practically living together,” with Justin spending several nights a week at Selena’s Los Angeles home. So, after rocking the AMAs and making an appearance at an after-party, Selena might just head on home to find Justin waiting there for her. How sweet!

