Is Kylie Jenner Having Twins? Fans Are Convinced After She Repeatedly Keeps Her Body Concealed

Wait, are there two buns reportedly in Kylie Jenner’s oven? After sharing another close-up of her face, long-rumored pregnant ‘KUWTK’ star has some fans convinced he’s having twins!

As if Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy couldn’t get any more outrageous, some fans of the Life of Kylie star think she’s pulling a Beyonce and having twins. Yes, twins. This totally scientific and double blind study (note the sarcasm) came after @KylieCosmetics posted some pictures of the 20-year-old reality television star. “@kyliejenner wearing Blizzard from The Nice Palette, Frost Bite from holiday Wet Set, and Sugar Gloss from the Sugar Lip Set #Holiday2017,” the cosmetics line wrote on a close-up of Kylie’s face.

“She can hide her belly but she can’t hide her face this girl is pregnant with twins,” one Instagram user said, according to MTV. Another fan, going by the username babyt4114, said “Omg y’all can see this girl pregno her face never used to be like this.” Other uses said “this is the face when someone [is] pregnant” and “hella pregnant I know cause I just had one.” Well, that settles it. When the Instagram comment section decides you’re having twins, it doesn’t get any more official than that, right?

Some fans took this trio of tight shots of Kylie’s face as more evidence of her “hiding” her rumored baby bump. Granted, it wouldn’t make sense for a makeup line to use a full body shot of a model wearing their product. Yet, Ky is reportedly well aware of the buzz she creates whenever she shares a picture that shows everything but her rumored pregnancy. She reportedly “wants to reveal things on her own terms,” but is “having fun teasing everyone.” Well, that “teasing” now has some fans thinking she having twins! So, good job, Kylie?

Kylie is reportedly struggling to accept how her body has changed with this alleged pregnancy, which would make sense since she skyrocketed to Instagram fame by posing half-naked. Kylie’s alleged pregnancy cravings may have also hinted why she’s keeping her body a secret. Ky recently posted a Snapchat showing her calling dibs on an entire box of Krispy Kreme glazed donuts. “Ky’s. Do Not Eat Me.” It doesn’t get any clearer than that – those are Kylie’s donuts. Hands off! Hey, Kylie – you do you. Enjoy those donuts, girl.

So, what do you think about these fans that think Kylie is pregnant with twins, HollywoodLifers? Do you agree or do you think that’s a little too outrageous?