Imagine Dragons & Khalid Slay At The AMAs With Mashup Of ‘Young, Dumb & Broke’ & ‘Thunder’

Imagine Dragons and Khalid shared the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards and absolutely slayed with their mashup of ‘Thunder’ and ‘Young, Dumb & Broke.’ Watch the group’s performance that’s straight-up fire right here.

If you were watching the AMAs and yelled, “where are my dragons?” then you were most certainly not disappointed with this song rendition. Imagine Dragons brought down the house with thunderous applause after performing their hit “Thunder” — a performance that had a fun twist to it. The music group was also joined by Khalid, 19, who performed “Young, Dumb & Broke”… at the same time. With their powers combined, they pulled off one of the greatest mashups in AMAs history. Khalid’s song “Location” was nominated for favorite song in the soul and R&B category. As usual, Imagine Dragons and Khalid were able to take their catchy chart-toppers and perform them together live flawlessly in front of thousands watching at the Microsoft Theater, and the millions tuning in. Check out the video of them killing it at the AMAs below.

Not only did Imagine Dragons perform at the AMAs, the group was also nominated for two awards: Favorite Duo or Group for the Pop/Rock category, which they won, and Favorite Artist for the Alternative Rock category. Prior to 2017’s American Music Awards, the group had won two AMAs for Favorite Alternative Artist, in addition to a Grammy for Best Rock Performance and five Billboard Music Awards. If you haven’t quite your Imagine Dragon fix, they previously slayed onstage at the 2017 MMVAs where they performed “Believer” and “Thunder.” While at the 2017 VMAs pre-show, Khalid absolutely killed it singing “Location.”

While at the 2017 Billboard Awards, Imagine Dragons also paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell and asked for a moment of silence to honor the musician. While you re-watch their amazing performance on repeat, check out pics of the group’s explosive performance of “Believer” at the Billboard Awards.

