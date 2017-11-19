Wow! Heidi Klum turned heads on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards in a pink and tan Vintage Gianni Versace dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Check out her radiance here!

Heidi Klum, 44, looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards! The model showed off her tall, slim figure in a long sleeveless Vintage Gianni Versace dress with a pink and tan design along with gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and pink Giuseppe Zanotti heels. She let her hair down parted in the middle with waves and had minimal light makeup including eye makeup that matched her dress. The beauty documented her exciting preparation for the night on her Instagram and looked happier than ever while posing on the carpet. See pics of more celebrities on the AMAs red carpet here!

Heidi, who served as a presenter at this year’s AMAs, is known for being comfortable in her own skin and often shows off her body with sexy photos on social media. With such a strong sense of character, it’s no surprise that she often looks radiant at award shows and other appearances. Another awards show she looked equally as amazing at was the Emmys back in Sept. when she wore a sexy low cut red gown and she turned heads at the Kids Choice Awards earlier this year in a skintight orange dress. She definitely never fails to impress!

Heidi was just one of many celebrities who looked great at the AMAs. The popular event also brought out amazing looks from Lea Michele, Sabrina Carpenter, Julia Michaels, Kat Graham, and more. One of music’s biggest nights also included incredible performances from Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, and the legendary Diana Ross.

HollywoodLifers, did you like Heidi’s fashion choice for this year’s AMAs? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!