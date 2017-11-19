Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, FLAGALine & Watt Light Up The Stage With ‘Let Me Go’ AMAs Performance

How many stars can you fit on one stage? The AMAs found out when Hailee Steinfeld teamed up with Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt for a glittery performance of her hit, “Let Me Go.’

First, take an Academy award nominated actress and budding music star named Hailee Steinfeld, 20. Then, add Alesso, a 26-year-old Swedish house music maestro. Add a little bit of Florida Georgia Line and garish with a singer-songwriter who doesn’t like using capital letters (that would be watt, 27, by the way.) Mix them all together and what do you get? Well, you get one interesting performance at the American Music Awards. This cross-genre-extravaganza lit up the Nov. 19 awards show – literally. Hailee started the show out in a glittery shit (with matching thigh-high boots – get it girl!)

FLAGALine then came in, wearing matching white outfits, to delivers a little country soul to the song. Meanwhile, watt was looking like a rock star in a full-length fur coat, while Alessa kept it going on the keys. Then – the lazers kicked in! Some might call the performance extra — in that it went over the top — but there’s only one chance to make a first impression.

“This’ll be the first time I perform this song live,” Hailee told Teen Vogue ahead of the 2017 AMAs, “ and it’ll be insane to have everyone from the record on the stage performing this song for the first time. That’s something I’m really looking forward to. It’s been so incredible to watch this song grow. Being away and making a movie is always complicated when you have a record out and you want to spend time with it and perform it and travel.

“But it’s been doing its own thing and I can’t thank my fans enough for truly embracing it and embracing me and showing so much love and support,” Hailee said. Speaking of love, Hailee dished on the meaning behind “Let Me Go,” saying that it’s all about love – and the pain that comes with it. “More than ever in the last couple months in my life, I’ve experienced what it’s like to try and maintain a relationship while working,” she says. “…you realize that when you love someone so much and you can’t give them the time, and the energy that they deserve, it’s heartbreaking.

“People have said “Let Me Go” feels like a breakup song but it really is a love song and it’s about loving that person so much that all you want to do is see them happy and see them with somebody that makes them happy,” she adds.

Though 2017 is winding down, for Hailee, thing are just kicking into high gear. She’s gearing up to promote Bumblebee, the next movie in the Transformers series. Plus, there’s a little film called Pitch Perfect 3 on the horizon. In addition to that, she’s working on a full-length follow-up to her 2015 EP, Haiz.

What did you think about Hailee, Alesso, FGL and watt’s performance, HollywoodLifers?