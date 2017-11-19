Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Sexy Black Leather Bra & Suit At AMAs

Va-va-voom! Hailee looked sexy and stunning at the American Music Awards on November 19. Get details on her look below!

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, hit the AMAs red carpet on November 19 and stunned in a head-to-toe black outfit. Black was the color of the night — Ciara, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were all wearing black! Hailee wore a black suit by Mugler, with a leather bra peeking out from underneath her jacket. Her eyes were smokey and even her nails were painted with black polish! She finished off her look with black Casadei shoes and Bulgari jewelry. She looked amazing!

Celebrity stylist Gregory Russell used Marc Anthony True Professional products to get her hair look. Here’s exactly what he did: “I began by adding two golf ball size amounts of Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Curl Enhancing Styling Foam onto Hailee’s damp hair. I applied it to the roots and hairline and then brought it down through the lengths for a wet defined look.”

“I then used a wide tooth comb to brush the hair back and fastened pieces back with flat clips. Then I diffused the hair until fully dry. Next I took random pieces and waved them with a flat iron to enhance the natural texture of her hair. I added Marc Anthony True Professional Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Dry Styling Oil to the ends for a bit of high shine polish and finished the look using Marc Anthony True Professional Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Volume Hairspray. After spraying on the hairspray I immediately hit the hair with a diffuser to lock the style in place.”

After the carpet, Hailee took the stage to sing her song “Let Me Go” with Florida Georgia Line and Alesso. She stunned in a silver shirt dress and silver thigh-high boots by Nicolas Jebran. Super sexy!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Hailee Steinfeld’s outfit at the AMAs?