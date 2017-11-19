‘The Walking Dead’: Negan & Gabriel Team Up As The Sanctuary Sniffs Out It’s Rat

On this episode of ‘The Walking Dead’, we finally find out what happened to Negan and Gabriel inside the trailer, while Dwight’s betrayal comes closer and closer to being found out.

As The Walking Dead likes to do, we start the Sunday, November 19 episode with a bit of a backwards time jump. First we see Father Gabriel sitting on his knees praying inside Alexandria’s church asking God for purpose, then we jump to the Sanctuary where Simon wakes Gregory up with breakfast in bed. Contrast, much? After his homemade breakfast, Gregory comes face-to-face with Negan and some of his lieutenants, Simon, Dwight and Gavin included. This is when Gregory comes up with his big plan to kick everyone out of The Hilltop if they plan to follow Maggie/join Alexandria, but Negan is immediately skeptical and rightfully so. Can he still exile people who aren’t even listening to him anymore?

Simon comes up with two plans: 1.) To join Gregory with a show of force to scare Maggie away and The Hilltop back in line. 2.) To kill everyone if they refuse to listen. The second plan sets Negan off and he starts slamming Lucille into the table while screaming about how people are the foundation of what they are trying to build. Simon apologizes for overstepping with his suggestions, and Negan returns to the calmer side of his bi-polar attitude. Negan then shouts off his plan, which is to take Rick, Maggie and King Ezekiel alive and then kill them for the world to watch. We don’t get to hear the rest of Negan’s plan, if there is any, because at that moment Rick shoots off his gun and lets the Saviors know he and his army are outside. Interesting timing, huh?

We take another time jump into the trailer where Father Gabriel ran into for safety only to find himself locked in the dark with Negan. Negan tackles Father Gabriel to the ground, straddles him, and then strips him of his weapons. He finds a handgun with a full clip and points it at Father Gabriel, who tells him there was no point in using it because there were too many. Negan is… dare I say, impressed? When he stands he sticks out his hand to help Father Gabriel up, which might be more confusing than him telling the priest he “did good.” The two then sit in silence for who knows how long in hopes the walkers will get distracted by something else, and eventually they do. The growling subsides as do the hands grabbing and rubbing at the walls, and eventually Negan feels comfortable speaking again. He tells Father Gabriel that Rick is going to get people killed doing what he’s doing, and Gabriel asks if he will, too. Negan explains that although he killed Abraham and Glenn, it wasn’t his fault that they had to die — it was Rick’s. Gabriel remains silent.

Negan calls out Gabriel for trying to save Gregory, too, asking why he would try to do that after everything Gregory’s done. Gabriel’s response is that he fears a fruitless death, and that everything happens for a reason. Then he has some sort of realization, telling Negan that this is the reason why: that he’s here to take Negan’s confession. Awkward.

The Sanctuary Tries To Work Without Negan

We return to present time, which is when Rick and Daryl find the last remaining Savior from their car chase dying on the side of the road. They ask if anyone’s alive back at the chemical plant he was coming from and he says no, which immediately upsets Rick and Daryl. They push for more information and the man manages to reveal that Ezekiel, the “ax man” (aka Jerry) and the “short haired psycho lady” (aka Carol) escaped somehow. Before he dies he tells Rick and Daryl that this is their fault, that everyone who’s dead is because of them. Daryl storms off and Rick is left to stab the guy in the head so he won’t recreate.

Back inside the trailer, Negan tells Gabriel that without him, his men will start to die — especially if they think he’s dead. Interestingly enough we quickly jump to the conference room where Negan and his men were just meeting with Gregory, and they are having that exact discussion. Simon refuses to let anyone say that Negan is dead because, as he reminds them, they are all Negan. Regina comes up with an idea to use a group of workers as bait to distract the herd, but Eugene immediately shuts it down saying that her plan is inadequate. Surprisingly everyone agrees with her, reminding her that they need the workers on their side right now. Gavin then suggests that the only way this happened was because there is a rat amongst them, someone who could have told them that all of the lieutenants were inside the Sanctuary at one time. As we, the viewers already know, its Dwight — however, Simon immediately sets his targets on the most obvious to blame: Eugene.

As Negan and Gabriel’s heart-to-heart continues, the leader of the Saviors tells the priest about his past. He used to work with children, helping to “show them the way” so they wouldn’t turn out like “little assholes.” Negan tells Gabriel that he has weaknesses, too, and that he uses his weaknesses to make his strengths stronger. He tells him about how he took over the Sanctuary when it was a “free for all,” and that their former leader allowed people to be weak. Negan then reveals he has big plans to turn Gabriel into a stronger version of who he is now. Gabriel isn’t impressed and further pushes the confession idea, reminding Negan about all of the people he’s killed and the workers he treats like slaves. Negan’s response is to remind Gabriel that no one died who didn’t deserve it, and that none of his people are going hungry in his economy, which is something the old world couldn’t say. Gabriel strikes a nerve when he mentions his group of wives, suggesting they were all pressured into marrying him. Negan tells Gabriel that they made their choice as he walks away, refusing to face the priest. Gabriel pushes more, curious to know if Negan had a wife before all of this. In this moment we finally see one of Negan’s biggest weaknesses. His eyes close, though Gabriel can’t see, and it’s clear that this is not a discussion he wants to be having. Gabriel takes advantage of the moment, grabs the handgun out of Negan’s back pocket and fires but misses before locking himself in another room of the trailer. Needless to say, Negan is not happy.

Rick & Daryl Come To Blows Over The War

Meanwhile, the shit hits the fan between Rick and Daryl who can’t agree how to proceed now that they’ve lost The Kingdom fighters. Daryl wants to blow a hole in the Sanctuary and let the walkers flood in, while Rick wants to protect the workers and make sure they don’t turn on them by joining the Saviors. A conflict between Rick and Daryl is the last thing we need right now — especially when things get physical and they start to throw down on the side of the road. Things get bad, bad enough that Daryl has Rick in a chokehold just feet away from the truck when it starts to flame. Rick notices it first, screams Daryl’s name, and Daryl immediately helps Rick up so the two can run away as fast as humanly possible. They only get a few feet away before the blast takes out everything — the truck, the rpg, the dynamite. If they hadn’t spent so much time bickering, maybe they would have been able to save some of it. Maybe.

Negan and Gabriel are running out of time inside the trailer. Walkers are breaking through the windows and the wood, and Negan’s also running out of patience. He’s trying to appeal to Gabriel through the door that separates them now, telling him that they can use each other to get inside. Gabriel tells Negan he will only go with him if he confesses, and in a show of good faith Gabriel tells Negan about his greatest sin: locking out his congregation. Negan caves, tells Gabriel about his first wife and how he lied to her and cheated on her while she was sick, and even worse how he couldn’t “put her down” after she did die. It’s hard to tell, but Negan might actually be crying in that dark trailer. Gabriel finally comes out, Negan punches him in the nose, and then they get to work covering themselves in walker guts to make their great escape.

It works, but not for long. They only get halfway to the Sanctuary before walkers catch onto their still alive scent, and that forces Gabriel to start making his way through the clip in his handgun while Negan uses Lucille to clear a path. When they get close we watch as Negan drags Gabriel to safety, which is only surprising if you haven’t been paying attention.

However, it’s possible Negan’s return to the Sanctuary might be too little, too late. Inside we find out that the workers are starting to turn on the Saviors. They storm upstairs, where they aren’t supposed to be, with the intention of reminding the Saviors that the deal was they work to be protected. With the power off, a water shortage, and the herd of walkers outside, it’s understandable the workers aren’t feeling very protected. Then they start to ask about Negan: where is he? Is he dead? When one worker pulls out a gun, it’s Regina who fires back, kills him, and declares that she is Negan. As if on cue we hear Negan’s whistle, and slowly but surely everyone drops to their knees — including Gabriel once he arrives with Negan. Negan immediately puts order back in place, and when one worker cries out “thank God for you,” he smirks at Gabriel. This is how he saves people.

Dwight Is Too Close To Being Found Out

Once Negan is settled back inside the Sanctuary he and the team meet to discuss how a worker got a gun. They reveal that there was a bag of guns going around, all stolen from one of the Saviors armories. It’s made very clear that someone on the inside is doing this, and as Eugene stares down at the bag he sees there is red paint splattered on it — which matches the red paint on his thumb. Earlier in the episode Eugene paid Dwight a visit and picked up one of his wooden toys only to discover the paint on it was still wet. Now, Eugene knows that Dwight is the rat.

As the episode comes to a close three very important things happen. Negan tells Eugene that if he can figure out a way to get rid of the herd outside, he will become a very, very happy man. But if he can’t? Negan promises to kill him, quickly. Eugene then goes to “welcome” Gabriel to the Sanctuary only to find him gravely ill inside his prison cell. He’s covered in sweat, discolored and shivering — is it possible he’s been bit? And lastly, as Rick is making his way on foot to an unknown destination he stops to watch as a helicopter — yes, a working helicopter — flies over him. Moments later we see he’s being watched by a man in a tower who uses a dog whistle to alert others that he’s coming.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Who do YOU think is watching Rick? Do YOU thin Gabriel might have been bit by a walker?