Eminem Majorly Roasted On Twitter After ‘Awful’ Medley Performance On ‘SNL’ — ‘He’s Washed Up’

Eek! Eminem gave a surprising medley performance of ‘Walk on Water’ with some of his greatest hits on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and followers on social media were not impressed! Check out why they were criticizing the rapper here!

Eminem is back but not everyone is thrilled about it! The outspoken artist took the stage on Saturday Night Live, delivering a unique rendition of his new single “Walk on Water” in which he integrated his older hits, “Stan” and “Love the Way You Lie” at the end, but many followers on Twitter didn’t seem to enjoy the comeback performance. Some called the rapper “washed up and old” while others said harshly called his attempt at returning to music “pathetic.” The shocking negative feedback is not what Eminem and his crew were aiming for with his anticipated return, but despite the criticism, he seemed energized and confident during his time in the spotlight. Head right here for more photos from Season 43 of the hit show!

The Detroit native was in rare form, offering his vulnerable-yet-fiery brand of confessional hip-hop with gusto. Joining him on stage for backup vocals was singer Skylar Grey, 31, who beautifully delivered the track’s melodic chorus. The 45-year-old appeared ready for a ferocious comeback as he bite into his gut-wrenching lyrics. This has been a season with several incredible performances including Taylor Swift, 27, Jason Aldean, 40, and Miley Cyrus, 24, but Marshall Mathers! Check out more pics of Em!

The rapper’s visit to SNL isn’t his first comeback on stage that’s made waves in recent memory. On Nov. 12, he dropped by the MTV European Music Awards to lay down a heartfelt performance of the new track which he recorded with Beyonce. In 2017, Eminem has grabbed headlines for his staunch and caustic opposition to President Donald Trump, 71, and his policies.

Eminem doing a time machine performance and it ain’t helping the fact that he’s washed up and old — Wumbo King (@terriblelucas) November 19, 2017

Awful performance on SNL. @Eminem — Abe Froman (@ToneLoc21) November 19, 2017

#Eminem just did the worst ever #SNL performance but maybe the worst performance of all time anywhere. Trump ruins people. — Miguel Radimez (@miguelradimez) November 19, 2017

