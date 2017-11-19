Donald Trump Blasts LaVar Ball After Claiming He Helped Free Son — ‘Should Have Left Him In Jail’

Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at media personality LaVar Ball after he downplayed the president’s involvement with his son’s release from jail. Check out his shocking tweet here!

Donald Trump is NOT happy after LaVar Ball practically dissed him when ESPN asked about the controversial president's involvement with his son's release from jail, and he took to Twitter to call the media personality out. LaVar's son, LiAngelo Ball, who is a basketball player for UCLA, was involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in China with two of his team members and had been detained before arriving back in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. "What was he over there for?," LaVar said in response to a question about Donald helping with LiAngelo. "Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out." Donald, who is known for his outspoken comments, lashed back by tweeting that he should have let all three players stay in jail.

LiAngelo, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill made headlines when they were arrested on Nov.7 for stealing from high-end stores and were indefinitely suspended by the team upon their return. When Donald made a trip through Asia last week, he raised the case against the players with China’s President Xi Jinping and later tweeted that they should thank him for helping with their release. They did thank him at a press conference upon their arrival back in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time that LaVar took a stand for one of his sons. In May, he got angry at a reporter after she asked about his son, Lonzo‘s shoes. He has yet to respond to Donald’s tweet but we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if he lashes right back!

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

….your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

