Diana Ross Sends Love To The World While Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award At The AMAs

Incredible woman. Alongside her gorgeous family Diana Ross shared her love for the world with an epic acceptance speech as she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles on Nov. 19th during the 2017 American Music Awards. Keep reading for all the deets!

“This is my family… we love you so very much,” Diana Ross, 73, gushed at the 2017 AMAs. The queen diva was accompanied by her entire family during the 2017 award show at the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by her daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick. “This is all about love, this is my family and I am sending love out there to each one of you in our global family. I love you so very much,” the “I’m Coming Out,” singer said in front and an audience full of the biggest names in music as she fought back the tears. During a night with big performances, huge awards and the brightest stars in pop music, Diana’s speech stood out as a touching, timeless moment which will last for an eternity.

Hosted by Diana’s daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, the 2017 AMAs was packed with talent and the hottest artists in music. Selena Gomez went blonde for the night and Lady Gaga performed live from her concert on the road to help blow the lid off the joint. Not only did Diana accept an award, she also performed a medley of her hits live on stage moments prior to accepting her award. With Demi Lovato, Pink, Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson all joining together for one big show, there was no where better to be for music fans.

Awards were handed out to Niall and Bruno Mars, for achievements in music but no other award took a lifetime to earn. Diana’s career spans decades, dating back to her smash hit “Endless Love,” from 1981 and who could forget her 1970 hit with The Supremes, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Diana truly is a living legend and she paved the way for so many female artists like P!nk, Christina Aguilera and so many other successful women at the award show. Congrats to Diana and all the powerful women at the 2017 AMAs.

She's won 7 #AMAs already and TONIGHT she's our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Don't miss #MsROSSxAMAs TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

