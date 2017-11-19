Diana Ross Stuns At The AMAs With Huge Family By Her Side Ahead Of Lifetime Achievement Honor

They’re coming out! Diana Ross was joined by her star-studded family at the AMAs to celebrate her Lifetime Achievement Award! See their gorgeous pics!

The iconic Diana Ross was a sight to see at the American Music Awards, rocking a look only she could, joined by her family, which includes the evening’s host, Tracee Ellis Ross. Diana was flanked by Tracee, and her other four children, Evan Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess. Not only were her children there, but also their significant others and Diana’s grandchildren! Ashlee Simpson, wife of Evan Ross, held their son Jagger, while Rhonda’s adorable son Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick stood in front of his mom and was also joined by his other cousins, Callaway Lane.

When asked about hosting the show during her mother’s incredible honor, Tracee told E!, “It’s extra special. It just feels like sort of a perfect mish mosh of the right things, you know? Like the planets aligned, I couldn’t have planned that.” She also dished on her mom’s iconic diva style, which was very evident in their red carpet looks! While Tracee opted for a magenta sequin gown with an open back, Diana showed off in an all-black ensemble featuring a huge feathered hat and metallic gold heels. Would you expect anything less from the OG diva?!

Diana Ross was chosen to receive the American Music Award of Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 AMAs. The award, given to Sting in 2016, recognizes artists who have made incredible contributions to the music industry and the world. She began her career as the lead singer of The Supremes in the ’60s, and went on to pursue a long solo career, inspiring the likes of today’s biggest artists including Beyonce and Celine Dion. Diana hosted the AMAs in both 1986 and 1987 and has won seven, herself. Tracee promised that during her hosting gig, she will most certainly be paying tribute to her mom, telling Hollywood Reporter, “There will definitely be a lot of nods to my mom. There will be one special moment I actually get to bring out the nostalgia of a particular piece of clothing.” We can’t wait for this!

