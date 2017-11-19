Diana Ross, 73, Receives AMA Lifetime Achievement Award After Performing Her Iconic Hits

There is only one Diana Ross – and she proved it at the 2017 AMAs. After singing a medley of her hits, Miss Ross, with help from her entirely family, graciously accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award!

She is the Queen of Motown, a Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated actress and one of the biggest stars in music history: Diana Ross. The 73-year-old looked timeless during the 2017 AMAs, giving a rare performance that the thousands gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles would never forget. If that wasn’t enough, Miss Ross was given the 2017 AMA Lifetime Achievement Award. Oh, if there’s anyone who deserves such an honor, it’s Miss Ross. Kicking things off with “I’m Coming Out,” Diana rocked a floor-length gown and purple tulle wrap that was almost as big as her talent. Slay, queen! From there, she continued with the medley of hits, going into “Take Me Higher,” “Ease On Down The Road,” and more.

She then dedicated “The Best Years Of My Life” to all there, filling the entire arena with love. Speaking of love, Diana invited her entirely family up to the stage at the end of the medley — grandchildren and all — and her family presented her the 2017 AMA Lifetime Achievement Award. “I am so humbled by this,” Diana said. “I love you so very much.”

The 2017 AMAs were a family affair, as Diana’s daughter, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, hosted the show and her son, Evan Ross, 29, introduced his mother, calling her a style icon, a trailblazer, and a music superstar! He was right on all points! A video retrospective then showed highlights from Diana’s legendary career: her first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show; her Central Park performance; the Super Bowl 30 Halftime show; and all her stylish, trend-setting television moments.

The Queen of Motown has arrived! Don't miss American Music Lifetime Achievement Award winner @DianaRoss live at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/LQi9OJGaAp — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 20, 2017

The whole night was a celebration of Diana. She even got a message from former First couple Barack and Michelle Obama. “People from the ages from 8 to 80 know every world of Diana Ross’s song,” Michelle said. “Her voice is still as pure, her beauty is undeniable, and her showmanship as on point as back when she was still a Supreme.”

“I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” says Ms. Ross in a statement. “It started with Dick Clark and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.”

Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the vocal group The Supremes, becoming Motown’s successful act during the 1960s (and to this day, remains one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, according to Billboard.) The Supremes achieved 12 number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, but Miss Ross was just getting started. As a solo artist, she reigned supreme with such hits as “Endless Love,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Mirror, Mirror” and “Missing You.” She would also turn to acting, finding starring roles in Mahogany and The Wiz. She also received a Golden Globe and Academy Award nod for her role in Lady Sings The Blues. Well, after tonight, Miss Ross shouldn’t be singing any blues, as she basks in the spotlight of her incredible career!

