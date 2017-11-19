Diana Ross Turns Heads In Super Unique All-Black Getup At 2017 AMAs — What’s On Her Head?

Wow! Diana Ross went ALL out at the 2017 AMAs, as she showed up in a strapless LBD & wild headwear. While the legendary singer radiated beauty, we can’t say we’re totally on board with her look! Check it out.

Diana Ross, 73, made sure she stood out as she hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. For good reason too, Diana is LEGENDARY, and she completely dressed like it for the awards show — for better or for worse! Looking a bit over-the-top, the songstress sported a strapless black dress complete with a large black hat, and we have to say, while this look isn’t our favorite, she definitely OWNED it. But of course, Diana is a music icon, so she can pretty much get away with anything! Click here to see pics of the hottest men at the 2017 AMAs.

The diva honestly wore a pretty confusing ensemble, and we’re not TOO sure what’s really going on here. One thing’s certain though, Diana couldn’t have been having any more fun, as she was all smiles walking the red carpet with her fam. Her strapless black dress featured a sweetheart neckline and thick black belt, while her hat totally took center stage. Her headpiece had chiffon draping down from it, complete with plant-like objects coming out of the top. And let’s not forget about her shoes — which totally didn’t match! Again, we can’t be sure what she was going for here, but at least she was enjoying herself!

This isn’t the former lead singer of The Supremes’ first rodeo though. In fact, Diana has a whopping five AMA wins under belt and she’s been nominated for a total of 9. Tonight though, Diana is being honored by her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, 45. She’ll receive the Lifetime Achievement Award while Tracee hosts the Los Angeles show. “I do award show hosting, which I really enjoy, but this is an extra special evening because my mom is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award,” the Black-ish star said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s one of those things, I don’t think I could’ve thought that up.”

ÍCONE! ❤️ Diana Ross no tapete vermelho do #AMAs pic.twitter.com/3Izv56gI3Q — Mais Pop (@PortalMaisPop) November 19, 2017

Diana herself hosted the AMAs twice in the 80s, and Tracee confessed she’ll be turning to her mom for some hosting tips. What’s more, the evening is a family affair, as Tracee previously revealed the whole Ross family will be in attendance! “My entire family will be there. All the fathers, all the kids, all the husbands and wives,” the actress gushed.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Diana’s AMAs look this year? Are you a fan of her outfit?