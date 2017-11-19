Demi Lovato Slays The 2017 AMAs With Epic Anti-Bullying Anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Demi Lovato absolutely crushed her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards with her hit single ‘Sorry Not Sorry, ‘and devoted it to anti-bullying efforts. We’ve got the video, right here.

Bow down! Demi Lovato unleashed her amazing pipes at the AMAs to sing the biggest hit of her career, “Sorry Not Sorry.” The 24-year-old is riding high off of the lead single from her sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me and boy did the audience love her! Her booming voice and powerful song raised the roof at LA’s Microsoft Theater and she looked absolutely stunning in a black halter pantsuit with sparkly silver accent. She started her number seated in the audience before moving up to the stage, saying she was dedicating the song to fighting bullies everywhere, telling the audience to “Never say sorry for who you are!”

Demi made a powerful statement by bringing Danica Roem, 33, as her guest for the awards show, who was seated next to her as the singer began her performance. Danica made history earlier this month by becoming the first transgender person elected to a state legislature anywhere in the U.S. by winning Virginia’s 13th district on Nov. 7. The singer told E! on the red carpet that, “We connected because I heard her story. She is actually the first out and seated transgender state legislator in American history and when I heard that I was just completely inspired by it.” Demi added, “My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we have been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.” See pics from the best AMAs show moments, here.

The AMAs are just the latest stop for the singer, who hit up the 2017 MTV EMAs just one week prior on Nov. 12. She belted “Sorry Not Sorry” as well as the title track of her new album, “Tell Me You Love Me.” She’ll be performing at a handful of Jingle Balls during the month of December before she hits the road in March of 2018 for her North American tour It kicks off at LA’s Forum on March 2 and an extra added bonus for fans is that she’s got DJ Khaled, 41, as her opening act. Oh man, all they are going to do is WIN on the road together! Talk about two artists that ooze confidence and positivity, that is going to be one hell of a show!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Demi’s performance at the AMAs? Was it the highlight of the evening for you?