AMAs 2017: Pink, Carey Hart & More Hot Couples Hit The Red Carpet

So many hot couples walked the red carpet at the 2017 AMAs! From Pink and Carey Hart to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, check out the photos of all the gorgeous pairs at the American Music Awards!

Ashlee Simpson, 33, and Evan Ross, 29, were one of the first couples to arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards. Ashlee and Evan made the AMAs a family affair by bringing along little Bronx and Jagger. The whole Simpson-Ross family was in attendance for a very good reason. Evan’s mom, Diana Ross, 73, is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement award, and Evan’s sis Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, is the host of the show!

Pink, 38, who is set for a game-changing performance with Kelly Clarkson, 35, walked the red carpet with her hunky hubby, Carey Hart, 42. Pink looked like a princess in a pink ball gown. Nicole Kidman, 50, also joined Keith Urban, 50, on the red carpet at the AMAs. Nicole and Keith always look so in love on the red carpet. They’re too cute!

The question everyone was asking leading up to the AMAs was: Would Selena Gomez, 25, bring Justin Bieber, 23? After a shocking and sudden split from The Weeknd, 27, Selena reunited with her first love. They’ve been inseparable since rekindling their romance, and they were spotted out kissing in public just days before the American Music Awards.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the hottest couple at the AMAs this year? Let us know!