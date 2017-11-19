Christina Aguilera Keeps Music Alive With Epic Whitney Houston Tribute At AMAs

OMG! The American Music Awards just merged together two iconic voices for a performance we’ll NEVER forget. Watch Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston here!

We’re literally shaking. Christina Aguilera, 36, took the stage at the Nov. 19 American Music Awards to honor the late great Whitney Houston with a tribute in honor of the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and it was everything we hoped it’d be and more! After being introduced by How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, Christina belted out various songs from the movie’s popular soundtrack, including “I Will Always Love You”, “Run To You”, and “I’m Every Woman”. Then, Christina told Whitney, “We love you.”

“I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols,” Christina wrote on Instagram after it was announced she’d be performing the tribute. In a press release, she added, “To be honoring THE one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on. I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage. My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business – her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty – lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her.” And before the show, Christina gave fans a sneak peek of her performance by sharing rehearsal pics on Instagram. With them, she wrote, “honoring an angel @amas this Sunday.”

We love Christina’s performance and we can only assume Whitney’s family did as well. Before she took the stage, Whitney’s estate released the following statement: “Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run To You’. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music.”

