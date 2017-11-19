Demi Lovato Vs. Selena Gomez Vs. Ciara: Which Star Slayed In A Sexy Black Dress At The AMAs?

It’s a fashion face-off! The A-list starlets dropped jaws at the 2017 AMAs, especially Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Ciara! All three bombshells rocked sexy black dresses for the event, giving us serious rock n’ roll vibes! Who wore it best?!

Black is the new black! There was no shortage of style on the red carpet at the highly anticipated AMAs on Nov. 19, and we couldn’t help but notice how three smoldering stars SLAYED in similar looks. That’s right: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Ciara all rocked sexy onyx colored dresses for the special occasion and they each gave it their own sexy flare! Fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the “Fetish” songstress from the moment she made her grand entrance, rocking a fierce leather mini dress which complimented her sizzling new blonde makeover! Could she be any more fabulous? Selena kept her makeup light, opting for a pop of mauve lip stick and silver accessories! See pics of the best dressed stars on the AMAs red carpet, here.

Demi lived up to her insanely fashionable reputation, dropping jaws with her glamorous black gown featuring sheer panels. The songstress oozed confidence with her long voluminous locks, which draped perfectly over her strapless ensemble. She looked absolutely flawless and picture-perfect with her dangling earrings and glowing make-up! We can only imagine how incredible she’s going to look while taking the stage for her performance later this evening. Fans were raving over her floor-length dress at the award show, gushing over how beautiful she is and we don’t blame them! Sel and her pal Demi are literal style queens, so someone hand these bombshells a crown!

As expected, Ciara turned heads when she graced us with her presence! The singer was a complete knock-out with her wet curls and leg-baring dress, serving up all sorts of fierceness while posing for the cameras. Ciara is always one to look out for since she continually sets the bar higher! We still can’t get over her leather long-sleeve frock, which showed off her enviable waistline. She completed her goth glamour-inspired look with knee-high pumps. Keep the style cues coming, ladies!

