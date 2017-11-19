Candice Swanepoel Looks Red-Hot Modeling See-Through Lingerie Before VS Show

Whoa! Candice Swanepoel just sent temperatures rising with a new photo shoot hinting at what fans can expect to see at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Check out the jaw-dropping pic!

Absolutely dying to see what cute, sexy and daring undergarments Victoria’s Secret is planing to roll out at their fashion show in Shanghai when it airs on Nov. 28!? You are most certainly not alone! Not only is it one of the biggest fashion events of the year boasting loads of steamy lingerie, VS also has some of the world’s most beautiful women strut their stuff on the catwalk! But, if you’re anything like us and you just can’t wait, then this new image of Candice Swanepoel should tide you over!

In the new dazzling pic promoting Victoria’s Secret, the 29-year-old South African stunner strikes a pose in a some see-through eye-popping lingerie that will have you doing a double-take! The pic effortlessly showcases Candice’s cleavage and incredible curves! And if you aren’t hypnotized by her cascading blonde locks, her striking blue eyes should do the trick! Wow! Head here to see loads more incredible images from last year’s show!

As we’ve previously reported, there’s been some surprising developments regarding a few famous females who we were expecting to play a part in the 2017 show. For one thing, Gigi Hadid, 22, dropped out of the show at the last minute, leading fans to wonder if she was banned from China over that video in which she mocks a Buddha cookie. Then, a report surfaced that Katy Perry, 33, was also banned from China! The decision is apparently due to the government’s disapproval of her performance in Taipei in 2015. During the concert, she waved a Taiwanese flag and wore a dress covered in sunflowers. Seems harmless enough, right? Well the sunflower has become the symbol of anti-Chinese protestors! So much drama surrounding the VS show this year!

