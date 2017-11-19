New Pics

BTS Coordinates In Sleek Black Suit Jackets On The AMAs Red Carpet & The ARMY Cannot Handle It

Well, BTS just won the red carpet. The K-pop superstars made their second American awards show appearance ever at the AMAs on Nov. 19, and they SLAYED. We’re breaking down their looks here!

BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is taking America by storm these days, and when they showed up on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards, the screaming fans could be heard around the world!

The supergroup of seven wore coordinating black suit jackets and pants when they stepped out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, with the standout garments being Jimin’s silvery jacket and V’s light-colored sneakers. We also admit to being obsessed with J-Hope’s red hair, which definitely added a pop of color. One thing’s for sure — the guys’ stylist really knows what’s up. See more photos of BTS here.

The BTS A.R.M.Y. is going wild over BTS’ looks — you can see all of the best reactions below!

And stay tuned, because BTS will also be performing later tonight as part of their debut U.S. television appearance, along with Lady Gaga, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt, Bebe Rexha and more. It’s going to be a super exciting show, and we can’t wait!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full American Music Awards coverage.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of BTS’ red carpet looks at the AMAs? Tell us whose outfit you loved the most!