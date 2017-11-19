BTS: K-Pop Superstars Slay Their American TV Debut Performance At 2017 AMAs

Now, THAT’S how you make an entrance! BTS totally rocked at the American Music Awards, absolutely killing their first U.S. TV performance. Here’s what went down!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) can do no wrong! They lit up the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19 with their performance of “DNA,” and the crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA was absolutely roaring…though of course it probably didn’t compare to the squeals of fangirls watching from around the world.

The guys showed off their incredible moves, and the crowd went absolutely insane as they danced in perfect synchronization. Oh, and we’re obsessed with their outfits — each member wore an impressively embellished jacket or sweatshirt, not to mention artfully ripped jeans. Finally, their new BFF Ansel Elgort was spotted filming the whole thing on his phone. Too good! See more pics of BTS here.

BTS is certainly in good company tonight — Lady Gaga, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt and Bebe Rexha are all set to perform, too. So good!

THEY DID SUCH AN AMAZING JOB I'M SO PROUD OF THEM #AMAs pic.twitter.com/x7OwnRooYk — taelephant • VOTE BTS (@aegyotaetae) November 20, 2017

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full American Music Awards coverage.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of BTS’ performance at the AMAs? Tell us if you loved it!