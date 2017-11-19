Brock Lesnar Survives Hellacious Match To Defeat AJ Styles At Survivor Series

At WWE’s ‘Survivor Series,’ it was champ versus champ as AJ Styles went toe-to-toe with ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar. This match was a total war, that saw ‘The Phenomenal One’ best his opponent after surviving a brutal beating!

On one side of the ring, it was SmackDown’s WWE World Champion, AJ Styles, 40. On the other end, the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Raw’s Brock Lesnar, 41. “The Phenomenal One” and “The Beast,” the two top champs in the WWE, faced off in a match that could only happen at Survivor Series. Even before this match happened, the thousands at Houston’s Toyota Center (and the millions within the WWE Universe watching at home) were on the edge of their seats. This “dream match” drew to a close when AJ hit Brock with numerous “Phenomenal Forearms,” and even latched on his submission move, the Calf Crusher. However, Brock was able to survive it all, and after hitting the F5, “The Beast” got the 1-2-3.

Though the WWE has pitted champion versus champion in the past, this was the first time the WWE World Champion took on the WWE Universal Champion. At the 2016 Survivor Series, AJ Styles (who was WWE Champion back then) led Team SmackDown to victory over a Team Raw captained by then-Universal champion Kevin Owens, 33. However, the real jaw-dropping, OMG moment of the night belonged to Brock – or, more accurately, it belonged to Bill Goldberg, 50.

The WCW Icon returned to action to defeat Brock in less than two minutes, kicking off a feud that would finally end at WrestleMania 33. Bill, after defeating Kevin at the Royal Rumble to win the Universal Title, fell to “The Conqueror.” Brock got his revenge and won the Universal title in the same match.

Initially, this match was supposed to be between “The Beast” and then-champion “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal, 31. However, after Jinder cheated his way to victories over Randy Orton, 37, and Shinsuke Nakamura, 37, his luck ran out when he met “The Phenomenal One” in the United Kingdom. One “Phenomenal Forearm” later, AJ was the WWE World Champion once again. Though, after this brutal match with “The Beast” of the WWE, will AJ wish he didn’t win? Plus, with SmackDown’s Clash of Champions less than a month away, when all titles will be on the line, will AJ be in any shape to defend his title?

