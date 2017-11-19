Brielle Biermann Flashes Her Bare Breast On Kim Zolciak’s Snapchat & Fans Are Shook

Whoa! Brielle Biermann showed off her bare breast on her mom Kim Zolciak’s Snapchat and it’s causing a lot of controversy from followers. See the crazy video here!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, 39, took to Snapchat to show off her daughter, Brielle Biermann‘s bare breast and people are outraged! The criticisms that Kim is exposing Brielle to be another popular reality star like Kim Kardashian, 37, have been plenty and some have even compared her to Kris Jenner, 62. SEE THE VIDEO HERE. In the controversial video, it appears Kim is possibly talking to Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child and asks Brielle to show Khloe how big her breasts are going to be during her pregnancy. Brielle hesitates and admits Khloe’s felt them before. Kim then insists her daughter show them before Brielle quickly flashes the camera showing one bare breast. See photos of Brielle here!

This isn’t the first time the lookalike mother-daughter duo has recorded a video together. Kim put out a video for newly married couple Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir in which she encouraged them to have a lot of sex and Brielle looked embarrassed at her mom’s words. Kim and Brielle attended Gucci and Keyshia’s lavish wedding and released the video as a way of congratulating them.

Kim is often in the news for controversy, especially when it comes to her feud with RHOA co-star Nene Leakes. The show has featured their ongoing tension since Oct. after Nene got mad at Brielle for taking a video of bugs inside Nene’s home and posting it on social media. It seems Kim and Brielle’s videos just keep leading them to be the talk of the town! We can only wonder what visual gems they’ll have for us in the future!

