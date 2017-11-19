Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Kids Want Them To Spend Christmas Together As A Family

The one thing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids want for Christmas can’t be bought at a store. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the kids wish they could all spend the holiday as a family, but that would require a Christmas miracle.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Christmas will soon be here and the last thing Brad Pitt, 53, wants is to spend the holiday without seeing his six kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. However, Angelina Jolie, 42, “really wants to take the kids away for Christmas,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She would love to go to Cambodia and spend the holidays there. But, Brad wants to spend time with the children too, so he’s begged Angelina to stay in town.”

It seems that the decision was taken out of Angie’s hands on this one, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that the kids said that they really want to see their dad during the holidays. “They hate to think of him being on his own, so it looks like Angelina will end up giving in and staying in LA. As they live really close now it’s likely that Angelina will have the kids Christmas eve and Christmas day morning, then they will go to their dad’s for a few hours before heading back to Angelina’s for dinner.”

Of course, being chauffeured from one parent’s house to another and back again is really not the Jolie-Pitts dream Christmas. “The kids would really love to spend the day with both of their parents together, but that’s still really not an option,” the source adds. “Brad and Angelina have come pretty far since their break-up, but they’re definitely not at the stage of being friends yet.”

Negotiating the holiday schedule hasn’t been an easy task for these two, who called it quits after Angie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. Though she invited Brad to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Halloween, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they were struggling to work out Thanksgiving plans. Hopefully, the two can remember the spirit of the season and work out a deal so the kids have the best Christmas yet.

