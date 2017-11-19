American Music Awards Show Highlights — The 2017 AMAs’ Best Moments

With performances by Selena Gomez, Pink, Kelly Clarkson and more it was an absolute certainty the American Music Awards was going to be a blast. Here are the most unforgettable moments from the big show!

I mean honestly, was there ever any doubt that the 2017 AMAs were going to be anything but one of the greatest nights in music this year? We were seriously chomping at the bit to see Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, and more crush it on stage as soon as they were announced as performers. This is Selena’s first performance in over a year after having kidney transplant surgery for gosh sakes! She also got us all worked up into a lather when she teased a sneak peek of her performance on Instagram days before the big show revealing she would be singing her new single “Wolves.” “My first performance in over a year,” said the 25-year-old singer. “The AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday.” Check out Selena and all the other gorgeous celebs on the AMAs red carpet here!

With Tracee Ellis Ross hosting the show, the show kicked off with a ton of laughs as the funny lady did her impression of her mom, Diana Ross, who was sitting front row with granddaughter Ashlee Simpson and the rest of the Ross family. Diana was in the house to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award while Kelly Clarkson and Pink joined forces for the first time ever to kick off the show with a heartfelt duo cover of REM’s, “Everybody Hurts.” The show was packed with talent, stars, awards and epic performances. Check out all the amazing highlights of the 2017 AMAs here!

