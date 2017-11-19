The journey isn’t over for some ‘American Idol’ hopefuls. Aspiring singers got the chance to re-audition for the show during the 2017 AMAs. Watch the auditions now!

Britney Holmes, 28, was the first singer to re-audition for American Idol during the 2017 AMAs. She sang an incredible rendition of James Bay’s “Let It Go.” The girl has one amazing voice! Will America fall in love with her and vote her back into the game? We’ll just have to wait and see! But more auditions will be revealed during the show! Luke Bryan, 41, later introduced us to an Idol hopeful named Maris. The 18-year-old performed a terrific rendition of Etta James’s “Fool That I Am.”

American Idol fans will have until 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 20 to vote for their favorite singer at americanidol.com/vote. The singer who receives the most votes will get a ticket to Hollywood. The big reveal will be made by judge Lionel Richie, 68, during the first night of the Dancing With the Stars finale on Nov. 20. The new American Idol judges, Luke Bryan, 41, Katy Perry, 33, and Lionel, have been traveling across the country in search of the next great singer. American Idol will premiere Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Ryan Seacrest, 42, will be returning as the show’s host.

The American Idol revival comes nearly two years after the original series ended on FOX. ABC acquired the rights to the beloved series in early 2017. This is a new era for American Idol! We can’t wait to see what the revival has in store!

The #AmericanIdol journey starts now for Britney Holmes as she auditions during the @AMAs! pic.twitter.com/R1E89hNZzV — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 20, 2017

The #AmericanIdol journey starts right now for Maris, who just auditioned on the @AMAs ! pic.twitter.com/loVJtGmmU8 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 20, 2017

