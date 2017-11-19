2017 American Music Awards Worst Dressed: Diana Ross, Kat Graham & More

While so many stars looked great at the 2017 AMAs, not everyone dressed to impress! From ill-fitted frocks to WAY over-the-top looks, stars like Diana Ross didn’t do it for us. See more worst-dressed picks here!

Yikes! The 2017 American Music Awards, which took place on Nov. 19, brought out some pretty funky outfits. Granted, most celebs looked fantastic for the event, but a handful of stars seemed to hit the red carpet without a fashion clue. Unfortunately, those individuals found their way onto our worst-dressed list this year. From trying new trends and missing the mark, to trying way too HARD, Diana Ross, 73, and Kat Graham, 28, are just two of the celebs who didn’t quite deliver this year in terms of style. Click here to see the night’s best-dressed celebs.

Diana definitely turned heads when she arrived at the awards show, but it was’t necessarily for a GOOD reason. The legendary singer boldly sported a strapless LBD complete with some outrageous headwear. Honestly, her look was pretty confusing! But she is an iconic diva after all, so I guess she can get away with anything! And more importantly, Diana seemed to be having a ball on the red carpet — and she even brought her entire fam with her! WHAT a way to make an entrance!

Kat also made our worst-dressed list for wearing an unusual combination that didn’t flatter her killer figure at all. Her ensemble also didn’t seem fitting for the AMAs, and honestly, the singer looked a bit outdated. She had on a pink high-low ruffle skirt with a white blouse that featured a super low v-neck. While of course Kat looked gorgeous, this outfit definitely didn’t do her any favors.

Another wild fashion choice was made by Patrick Starr, who rocked a lime-green fringe jumpsuit. The makeup artist’s beauty look was TOTALLY on-point though! Bleona Qereti is also on our worst-dressed list, as she wore something more fitting for the stage than for a red carpet. She DID look amazing in that silver bodysuit though, we have to say!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — who’s YOUR worst-dressed celeb at the AMAs this year?