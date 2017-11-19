AMAs Hair & Makeup: Best Beauty Looks On Jessie James Decker, Demi Lovato & More

There were so many gorgeous hair and makeup looks at the AMAs on November 19, it’s hard to pick a favorite! See the best beauty looks of the night in photos below!

Tons of gorgeous ladies hit the carpet for the AMAs in Los Angeles on November 19. We were DYING to see Selena Gomez‘s look, since she’s been out of the spotlight for so long. She killed it, thanks to hairstylist Marissa Marino and makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Performer Demi Lovato’s skin was out of this world perfect, as usual! Her esthetician Renee Rouleau recommends using her Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, which works on all skin types, to clear clogged pores and exfoliate once a week. Follow with her new Rapid Response Detox Masque, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, to ward off breakouts before they form.

Kelly Clarkson looked so pretty with sleek and straight hair in a center part. She rocked a dark maroon lip before hitting the stage to perform with P!NK! Host Tracee Ellis Ross looked so glam and gorgeous with wild curls. Her lips popped with bright red lipstick. Jessie James Decker looked super glam and gorgeous, with her hair in soft waves. Her makeup focused on a smokey eye, and her lips were nude.

Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha and so many more looked stunning on the carpet. Heidi Klum, Ciara, Lea Michele, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz all presented awards to talented musicians, and looked gorgeous as well!

HollywoodLifers, who had the best AMAs hair and makeup look?