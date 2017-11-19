2017 AMAs Best Dressed: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele & More

It was a star-studded concert and a fashion extravaganza! Our favorite stars were at the 2017 AMAs, looking gorgeous. See pics of all the glamorous gowns here!

Laura Marano hit the carpet in a gorgeous red sequin dress. The low cut, body-hugging dress really showed off her curves, in the best way! Jessie James Decker is the cutest pregnant woman that ever lived! She showed off her bump in a tight mauve dress, that was off the shoulder and fit her like a glove. She looked super sexy in sky-high metallic heels! Bleona Qereti wowed in a silver sequin bodysuit, showing off her long legs.

Patrick Starr showed up and showed off in a dramatic lime green, fringe number. He just revealed he designed a makeup collection for MAC Cosmetics — big time! Kellie Knight looked gorgeous in a white strapless dress with a long, romantic train — very pretty.

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the show, which aired live on November 19, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tracee’s mom Diana Ross took the stage to perform and was honored with the “American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.” She looked ageless!

Kelly Clarkson opened the show with P!NK. Both ladies killed it on the carpet. Lady Gaga showed off her unique style. Selena Gomez took the stage to sing “The Wolves” — her first performance in a year. Before the show, she walked the red carpet.

Demi Lovato showed off her curves and her flawless skin. I just got a facial from Demi’s esthetician Renee Rouleau, who told me Demi loves her Hydraboost Rescue Creme, which is lightweight but very hydrating, and leaves skin soft and supple.

Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston with a special performance. See all the stars at the AMAs in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, who was at the top of your AMAs best dressed list?