Alessia Cara & Zedd Ditch EDM for Passionate Piano Version Of ‘Stay’ At 2017 AMAs

It’s Alessia Cara and Zedd like you’ve never heard before! The artists gave an intimate performance complete with piano and violins at the AMAs — watch!

This was so unexpected, yet worked so well. When we found out that Alessia Cara and Zedd were going to perform their amazing collaboration “Stay” at the 2017 American Music Awards, we knew it was going to be a killer performance. And it was! But they surprised the audience with a whole new version of the song. That catchy EDM computerization was swapped with a violin orchestra, with Zedd playing piano. Alessia, donning a beautiful, pink gown, stood before a bare mic and sang her heart out. Panning out to the massive audience, it was clear that everyone at the Forum on November 19 was truly moved by their rendition of “Stay”. Us included!

Seriously; how good was this song? Alessia and Zedd had just one of the memorable performances of the night. Collaborations were in tonight. First, Pink and Kelly Clarkson opened the show with a moving tribute to the victims of gun violence and natural disasters in 2017. They sang their hearts out to the R.E.M. classic “Everybody Hurts” as the audience cried their eyes out. The two divas got a standing ovation.

